Four arrested, gold and silver ornaments worth over ₹52 lakh recovered

July 04, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi Police on Tuesday arrested a four-member gang involved in house break-ins and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth over ₹52 lakh in the city.

Police Commissioner R. Chetan, addressing presspersons, gave the names of the accused as Sheelvant Kale and Ganesh Pawar from Savalagi village and Raghu Pawar and Mallappa Kale of Taj Sultanpur in Kalaburagi district.

As per Mr. Chetan, all four members are related to one another. And, they formed a gang and committed 37 burglaries in different taluks across Kalaburagi district in the last three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fingerprints lifted from the scene of burglary matched that of another burglary case and this helped the police solve the case and arrest the accused, he said.

During interrogation, the four confessed that they had committed 37 burglaries in Kalaburagi city, Aland town and Savalgi village.

Quoting reports as saying, Mr. Chetan said that one more gang, which is connected to these accused, is operating in the city. The police have spread a dragnet to apprehend that gang also, he added.

A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Adduru Srinivasalu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) I.A. Chandrappa and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sub-Urban) Geeta Benal successfully arrested the accused and recovered gold ornaments weighing 772 grams and silver ornaments weighing 1,475 grams, in all, worth ₹52,34,000 and also ₹84,000 in cash from them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.