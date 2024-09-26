Four arrested for trying to blackmail Belagavi businessman through honey trap

Belagavi Police have arrested four people on the charge of trying to blackmail a businessman through honey trap.

The arrested people have been identified as 23-year-old Divya Sapkale of Shahapur in Belagavi city, her associates 25-year-old Prashant Kolkar, 29-year-old Kumar Gorakkanavar and 29-year-old Raju Jadagi. They were arrested from various parts of the city.

They are now facing the charge of blackmailing city-based businessman Vinayak Kurdekar by falsely claiming that he abducted the woman and touched her on her shoulder when she was sleeping.

They videotaped some shots and tried to blackmail him. They demanded ₹25 lakh and collected ₹10 lakh from the complainant.

The police have seized cash, motorbikes and mobile phones from the accused.

The four were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang has congratulated the team of police officers that made the arrest.

