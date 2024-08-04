Four arrested for stealing submersible pumps

The Mysuru district police have arrested four persons accused of stealing submersible pumps from different parts of Mysuru and Mandya districts.

Sleuths of the Crime detection squad of Mysuru South police station stopped a goods vehicle near Bharat Nagar in its jurisdiction during a routine check on August 1 and found four submersible motors kept in the vehicle.

When the four persons in the goods vehicle were questioned, it was found that the submersible motors had been stolen. After the four were taken into custody and subjected to further interrogation, the police recovered from them a total of 11 stolen submersible motors and 4 vehicles used for the crime, besides ₹18,000 cash.

The accused were allegedly involved in nine cases of theft including three cases each in Hullahalli and T. Narsipur police station limits one case each in Kavalande and Mysuru South police station limits in Mysuru district and one case in Arakere police station limits in Mandya district.