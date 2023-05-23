Four arrested for stealing 72 bikes

May 23, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bommanahalli police busted an inter-State bike theft racket, arrested a gang of four and recovered 72 two-wheelers worth ₹1.2 crore.

The accused according to C.K. Baba, DCP, South East Division, said that the modus operandi of the accused was to come from Tamil Nadu by bus, recce residential areas to identify bikes parked outside houses and steal them.

The accused then would ride back to their native place and sell the bikes to their contacts in rural areas without documents.

Based on a series of bike thefts, a team of police officials stepped up vigil and zeroed in on the accused while they were riding the stolen bikes. The team chased the accused and pinned them down at the border of the city.

Based on the information, the police recovered 72 bikes from the various parts of Tamil Nadu which they had sold it to their contacts.