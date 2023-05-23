ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for stealing 72 bikes

May 23, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bommanahalli police busted an inter-State bike theft racket, arrested a gang of four and recovered 72 two-wheelers worth ₹1.2 crore.

The accused according to C.K. Baba, DCP, South East Division, said that the modus operandi of the accused was to come from Tamil Nadu by bus, recce residential areas to identify bikes parked outside houses and steal them.

The accused then would ride back to their native place and sell the bikes to their contacts in rural areas without documents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a series of bike thefts, a team of police officials stepped up vigil and zeroed in on the accused while they were riding the stolen bikes. The team chased the accused and pinned them down at the border of the city.

Based on the information, the police recovered 72 bikes from the various parts of Tamil Nadu which they had sold it to their contacts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US