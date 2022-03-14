Four arrested for robbing Afghan students

Bengaluru

The Jnana Bharathi police on Monday arrested four persons who assaulted two students from Afghanistan to rob their valuables in Jnanajyothi Layout on March 11.

The accused have been identified as Vaibhav, Rakesh, Darshan and Chandrashekhar, all residents of Agrahara Dasarahalli. The police also seized two bikes, a dagger, two mobile phones, and some cash which they had robbed from the victims.

According to the police, the victims, pursuing MBA in a private college, were living in a rented house in Jnanajyothi Layout . They had gone to their friend’s house and were walking home when the accused confronted them and demanded their valuables at knife point.

When the victim tried to resist, the accused attacked them with lethal weapons. One student sustained a slash injury on his hand the other sustained a cut injury on his neck, the police said.

Based on the complaint, the police analysed the CCTV footage and arrested the accused. The accused have been taken into custody, a police officer said .