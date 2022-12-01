Four arrested for murder

  1. EPaper
December 01, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Holenarsipur police arrested four people in connection with the murder of a person reported at Doddahalli near Halli Mysuru on November 13. The arrested are Yogesh, 40, Chandre Gowda, 48 of Doddateralli in K.R. Pet taluk, Mylari Gowda, 58, and his wife Thayamma, 48, of Tulasi village in K.R. Pet taluk.

Thamme Gowda, 55, was found murdered in a tank with his head covered in a plastic bag. Based on the complaint filed by his son Kumar, Halli Mysuru police registered the case and conducted the investigation.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar, in a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, said Thamme Gowda’s murder was the result of a criminal conspiracy by his son Kumar’s in-laws. Mylari Gowda and Thayamma hired Yogesh and Chandre Gowda to murder Thamme Gowda and paid them ₹70,000.

The accused were of the opinion that their daughter’s marital life had been disturbed because of Thamme Gowda. Hence, they wanted to murder him. When Kumar and his wife Nagarathna had been to Tulasi, the hired killers executed the plan.

