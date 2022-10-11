Four arrested for murder

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 11, 2022 21:38 IST

Three persons who were trying to dispose off a dead body met with an accident near Hassan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hassan police, on Tuesday, arrested four people working in a hotel near Hassan on a charge of murdering their colleague. Interestingly, the murder came to light when three of the accused met with an accident while trying to dispose of the dead body on the outskirts of Hassan city.

The accused are Raghu of Mehboob Nagar in Andhra Pradesh, Shashi of Gadag, Ravikumar Hosakote of Bengaluru Rural, and Raja Pasha of Bagalkote. They allegedly murdered Ananda alias Umesh, a native of Belagavi on Monday night. It is said that they were angry with him as he allegedly took money from the cash counter.

Raghu, Shashi and Ravikumar took the dead body in a four-wheeler on Tuesday morning with to dispose it of near a railway track in Shantinagar Police Station limits. However, the vehicle toppled as the driver could not negotiate a curve. The local people noticed the vehicle and informed the police.

Support our reporting.
All the three travelling by the vehicle along with the body suffered minor injuries. The police took them into custody and sent the body for post-mortem. Upon interrogation, it was revealed that they had beaten up Anand the previous day. Raja Pasha, another accused, was later arrested separately.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar and other senior officers visited the spot. The Shantigram police registered the case. The SP told the media that the accused had beaten up the victim accusing him of taking money from the cash counter.

