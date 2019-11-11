Four arrested for impersonating IPS officers

Four persons from Kerala impersonating Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were arrested and taken into custody by the Napoklu police in Kodagu district on Sunday.

The four were moving around in an SUV in Naladi village and locals, who found their movement suspicious, tipped off the police about their presence.

A release stated that when Napoklu sub-inspector reached the spot and quizzed them, the four dilly-dallied in answering which reinforced the officer’s suspicion. He took them to the station for further questioning. On inspection of the vehicle, it transpired that a new set of police uniforms, a belt, lathi, police cap, a star for the vehicle to depict rank, top light, etc. were stored inside.

One of the accused, Mithun, a driver from Thrissur, had married a girl originally from Kerala but based in Naladi village by claiming to be an IPS officer. After the marriage, the girl realised that she had been duped and filed a complaint in the jurisdictional police station in Thrissur district. The case is under investigation.

Confession

Mithun confessed to the Napoklu police that he had come in police uniform to convince the girl’s relatives that he was an IPS officer. The Napoklu police seized the SUV, uniform, vehicle top light and other material and registered a case against Mithun and three others, all from Kerala.