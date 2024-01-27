GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four arrested for hacking rowdy to death in Bengaluru

January 27, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Viveknagar police have arrested a gang of four habitual offenders for allegedly hacking a 30-year-old history-sheeter to death at his house early on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused Sunil, Prashanth, Dhanush and Clement used to have differences with the deceased Satish as the latter used to harass them. On Tuesday night, Satish confronted them at a local bar and humiliated them. Enraged by this, the accused decided to eliminate him. They followed him and waited near his house at night.

Armed with lethal weapons, the four barged into the house and attacked Satish who was sleeping, killing him on the spot. His minor daughter and wife also sustained injuries in the attack.

Based on the complaint, the Viveknagar police identified the accused and arrested them on Saturday.

