Four arrested for car-jacking

The Sampigehalli police on Saturday arrested a gang of four youths, all in their 20s, for allegedly robbing a taxi driver of his vehicle and valuable items.

The accused have been identified as Hrithik Gowda, Nitin Gowda, Sumanth E.K., and Darshan S. According to the police, they are habitual offenders involved in many criminal cases in and around the city.

A few days ago, they booked a cab and asked the driver to pick them up near a club in Shivaram Karanth Nagar. “As soon as the driver reached the destination, they threatened him with a knife and robbed his mobile phone, wallet, and gold chain. The accused dumped the driver and sped away in the cab,” said a police officer.

They were identified based on CCTV footage. “Using a similar modus operandi, they had committed another robbery on the outskirts of the city,” he added.

Based on their confession, the police recovered the stolen vehicle, the victim’s gold chain and his mobile phone from them. The accused have been taken into custody for further investigation.