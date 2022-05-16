Four arrested for attack on cow protection volunteers

Home Minister seeks report from DG & IGP

The State government on Monday sought a report on the alleged police failure in taking action against an illegal slaughterhouse in Channapatna, near here, even as the Channapatna East police have arrested four persons, including the owner of the slaughterhouse on the charge of attacking members of a cow protection foundation when they went on an inspection.

Expressing disappointment over the police behaviour in not taking action, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has sought a report from DG & IG Praveen Sood on the slaughterhouse and the violence that has been reported on Sunday. He said that there was a complaint that the police present at the spot did not act when the Gou Gyan Foundation were attacked. Further, the complaint also alleged that police had failed to seize the hide stored in the godown. Mr. Jnanendra has asked the DG&IG to probe the complaint and the alleged police failure.

Meanwhile, the Channapatna East police have arrested four persons, including owner of a slaughterhouse, on the charge of attacking volunteers of Gou Gyan Foundation. The incident occurred when volunteers led by Sanjay Kulkarni went to the illegal slaughterhouse in Beedi colony and were videorecording on Sunday morning. Ramanagaram District Superintendent of Police Santosh Babu K. said that the police reached the spot and contained the situation and arrested four persons while two including owner of another slaughterhouse are absconding, “Efforts are on to nab them,” he added.

The accused have been charged under various sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act , ( slaughter house ) Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act and also under section 428 and section 429 ( killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animals ) of the IPC. In his complaint Mr. Kulkarni said that the accused ran illegal slaughterhouse where over 30 heads of cattle were locked up in shed. He accused that many had been slaughtered and meat was being transported in autorickshaws to different locations. The accused were later identified based on video evidence and investigations are on.