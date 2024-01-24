ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for assaulting Dalit student in Bidar

January 24, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Humnabad Police in Bidar district, on Tuesday, arrested four people on the charge of assaulting a student belonging to Scheduled Castes and making him chant Jai Sri Ram at a temple.

Abhishek, Ritesh Reddy, Sunil Reddy and Abhishek Telanga have been arrested.

As per information provided by the police, the Dalit student had set his WhatsApp status that said Sri Ram is not God but Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is.

This enraged the accused who assaulted him before taking him to a nearby temple and forcing him to say, Jai Sri Ram.

