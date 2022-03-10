Four arrested for areca theft

Sagar Rural Police have arrested four people on charges of stealing areca nuts from different farms in the taluk. The arrested are Habeeb Khan, 24, Mohammed Mardan, 21, Ruman, 20, and Firoz Khan, 22. All are native of Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district.

The police had received a complaint from a resident of Talavata in Sagar taluk on February 2 on theft of 21 quintals of areca from his farm. The police, investigating the case, arrested Firoz Khan on March 4. And through him, they arrested three more accused on Wednesday.

During the interrogation, the police learnt that the group of four were involved in four theft cases in the taluk. The police recovered 23 quintals of areca nuts, worth over ₹ 4.7 lakh from them, besides a pick-up vehicle.