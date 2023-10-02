HamberMenu
Four arrested for abducting businessman for ransom

October 02, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Byatarayanapura police have arrested a gang of four for allegedly abducting a 32-year-old businessman for ransom. The accused and the victims were friends having some financial dealings.

According to the police, the prime accused, identified as Santosh, came to know that the victim, Ranjith Shetty, had borrowed a heavy loan and started demanding some money. When Ranjith refused to pay, the accused allegedly abducted Ranjith on the pretext of getting a “contract “ to kill him and also demanded money to spare his life.

The accused later let off the victim to arrange the ransom with a warning that he would be killed if he reveals this to anyone or complain to the police. Unable to arrange the money, Ranjith filed a complaint with the police and the accused were arrested .

