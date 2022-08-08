Karnataka

Four arrested, fake notes seized

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI August 08, 2022 19:36 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 19:36 IST

The Dharwad Rural Police have busted a fake note racket in Kundgol with the arrest of four men.

According to Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar, based on a tip-off, the police carried out a raid on a milk parlour in Kundgol town on Sunday and seized 47 fake notes with a face value of ₹500 amounting to ₹23,500.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Jagalasar said that after the arrest of the owner of the milk parlour, it came to light during interrogation that he had received the fake notes from two men from Huilgol village in Gadag district and one from Shirhatti town.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They had given the owner of the milk parlour fake notes with a face of value of ₹500 amounting to ₹50,000, he added.

All the three accused were arrested on Monday and the police seized a colour printing machine and other material used for making fake notes. All the four have been remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...