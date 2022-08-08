Four arrested, fake notes seized

August 08, 2022 19:36 IST

The Dharwad Rural Police raided a milk parlour in Kundgol based on a tip-off

The Dharwad Rural Police have busted a fake note racket in Kundgol with the arrest of four men.

According to Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar, based on a tip-off, the police carried out a raid on a milk parlour in Kundgol town on Sunday and seized 47 fake notes with a face value of ₹500 amounting to ₹23,500.

Mr. Jagalasar said that after the arrest of the owner of the milk parlour, it came to light during interrogation that he had received the fake notes from two men from Huilgol village in Gadag district and one from Shirhatti town.

They had given the owner of the milk parlour fake notes with a face of value of ₹500 amounting to ₹50,000, he added.

All the three accused were arrested on Monday and the police seized a colour printing machine and other material used for making fake notes. All the four have been remanded in judicial custody.