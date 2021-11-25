Four arrested, fake notes seized

HUBBALLI

25 November 2021 01:10 IST

The Dharwad Suburban Station Police have arrested four men on the charge of circulating fake notes and recovered 35 fake notes with face value of ₹500 and a motorcycle from them.

The arrests were made following a tip-off. A team, led by Police Inspector Ramesh Hugar, first took into custody two persons on Kelageri Road in Dharwad, recovered fake notes and the motorcycle.

Subsequently, the team arrested two more persons based on the information provided by them and seized a scanner-cum-photocopy machine used for counterfeiting. All the four were produced before court which remanded them in judicial custody.

