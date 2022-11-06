Four air quality monitoring stations in Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
November 06, 2022 02:55 IST

In the wake of a warning from the Central Pollution Control Board, New Delhi, that air quality standards are not being followed in Kalaburgi district, the Karnataka Environment Pollution Control Board has installed air quality monitoring devices at four different locations in Kalaburagi city, which monitor the air quality on a weekly basis.

Manjappa, Regional Environment Officer at Karnataka Environment Pollution Control Board, in a release on Friday stated that the four continuous air quality monitoring stations, including Station-1 at Government ITI College at MSK Mill Road, Station-2 at Regional Office of the Board at Santrasawadi locality, Man-operated measuring station (Station-3) in the office building and Man-operated measuring station in Legal Metrology Department office near High Court, were installed specially for monitoring dust particles.

An action plan for the improvement of air quality, mainly dust particles, in the city has been prepared with the concerned departments and is being monitored by this center as part of its implementation. Dust is measured in micrograms per meter cube.

