Four AEFI reported on Friday

Four serious adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported in the State on Friday taking the total AEFIs to 14. Although officials did not share the nature of these AEFIs, they said these events were reported in Chickballapur, Udupi, Shivamogga and Kalaburgi and all have been hospitalised.

With 82,825 of the targeted 2,86,562 frontline workers getting vaccinated so far, the coverage for this group remained at 29% in Karnataka till Friday. However, 50% of the targeted 8,20,791 healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far. Bengaluru Rural district continued to record the lowest coverage with 13%. Tumkuru recorded the highest coverage with 71%.

Meanwhile, top health officials from the State will discuss the start of the second dose of vaccination for healthcare workers at a video conference scheduled with officials from the Centre on Saturday. A decision on the date from which the second dose vaccination will begin, which has to be given 28 days after the first dose, will be taken after the video conference, according to the health department.

Eight deaths

The State on Friday reported 380 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,44,057. With seven deaths, the toll rose to 12,259. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 405 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 9,26,234. Of the remaining 5,925 active patients, 137 are being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.55%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.10%.

As many as 68,993 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 65,420 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,78,29,105.