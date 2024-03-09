‘Founding Mothers of our Constitution’ picture postcards released at GPO

March 09, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Bengaluru

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a set of 15 picture postcards with QR codes depicting ‘Founding Mothers of our Constitution’ and a special cancellation on ‘International Women’s Day’ was released on Friday at the General Post Office (GPO) by Rajendra Kumar. S., Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle.

“This year being the 75th year of adoption of Constitution of Bharat, Karnataka Postal Circle recognises the contribution of the 15 women members of the Constitution Assembly who were part of the making of the Constituent of India. Although women constituted only 3.85% of the Constituent Assembly of 389 members, their qualitative contribution has been commendable,” said a press release from the GPO.

The picture postcards and special cancellations will be available at Philatelic Bureaus of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Belagavi. The uncancelled picture postcards are priced at ₹300 and cancelled ones are priced at ₹400.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each set will contain the picture postcards of Hamsa Mehta, Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur, Begum Aizaz Rasul, Kamla Chaudhry, Sarojini Naidu, Leela Roy, Annie Mascarene, Renuka Ray, Dakshayani Velayudhan, Malati Choudhury, Sucheta Kriplani, Vijayalakshmi Pandit, Purnima Banerjee, Ammu Swaminathan and Durgabai Deshmukh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT