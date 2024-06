MKET CBSE School celebrated the Founders’ Day of the school by paying tributes to Laxmanrao Kirsloskar and Rajaram Kirloskar on the school premises in Harihar recently.

Principal Manjunath Kulkarni recalled the contribution of industrialist Laxmanrao Kirloskar and his son Rajaram to the field of education. Administrator of the School B.T. Achyut recalled the visionary ideas of the founders, their life and contribution. Headmistress Archana Mulagund, teachers and students were present.

