Founder of World Konkani Centre Basti Vaman Shenoy passes away

MANGALURU

02 January 2022 17:03 IST

The founder of World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru, Basti Vaman Shenoy passed away on January 2, 2022 due to age related illness.

He was 88 and is survived by two sons and a daughter. He breathed his last at his residence in Thumbe, near Bantwal.

Mr. Shenoy had served as the president of Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy from 1997 to 2001 and had strived for the inclusion of Konkani in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

His mortal remains will be kept for public homage at the centre in Shakti Nagar from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on January 3. The cremation will be held at Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada thereafter.

Born in Bantwal, he was revered as the doyen of Konkani language movement. He founded the centre in 2009 under the auspices of Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan.

Mr. Shenoy served as the president of Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan since its inception from 1996 to 2021 and was serving as its Co-Chairman Emeritus thereafter. During his tenure he was instrumental in bringing together the Konkani people spread across various cast, religion and region. Under his leadership, World Konkani Centre spearheaded several programmes for the preservation of Konkani language, culture and welfare of Konkani speaking communities.

His career as an activist of Konkani language has been a remarkable journey. After his retirement from Syndicate Bank in 1992, as the president of Konkani Basha Mandal Karnataka he organised World Konkani Convention in 1995 bringing together all factions of Konkani speaking communities across the globe. He was conferred with the title of Vishwa Konkani Sardar for this remarkable fete.

Mr. Shenoy was conferred with Karnataka Rajyothsava Award in 2010 in recognition of his work for the Konkani language and culture.

Recognising his service, the Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan has instituted Basti Vaman Shenoy Vishwa Konkani Seva Puraskar for the outstanding public service by Konkani people.

R.V. Deshapande, Chairman Emeritus at the prathistan, P. Dayananda Pai, chairman of the prathistan, T.V. Mohandas Pai, its Chief Mentor, Nandagopal Shenoy, president, Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan and others have condoled his death.