Foundation stones for critical care, burn units laid down at GIMS in Kalaburagi

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge laid foundation stones for the critical care unit and burn unit at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi on Saturday. The 50-bed critical care unit and 30-bed burn unit would be built at a cost of ₹30.24 crore and ₹15.57 crore respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone, Mr. Patil said the new facilities would start functioning in 18 months.

“When the trauma care unit was inaugurated in February, I had said that all the beds in the unit would be full. My words came true. The people are getting quality trauma care in the unit. Now, we have laid the foundation stones for the critical care and burn unit wards. They will start functioning in one-and-a-half year and offer services to the people,” Mr. Patil said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Patil added that a branch of Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health would also be established in Kalaburagi.

“A foundation stone would be laid for a branch of Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health within the next four months. The high-tech facility would be built at a cost of ₹90 crore. Once operational, it would be the only branch of the premier institute outside Bengaluru. Earlier, people from Kalaburagi used to go to Hyderabad, Solapur or Bengaluru for superior tertiary care. Now, with the establishment of many specialized hospitals, they are getting it in their neighbourhood. We have established the branches of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Mother and Child Hospital, Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Trauma Care Unit and many more. We will add more facilities such as the Burn Unit and Critical Care Unit shortly. Our government is committed to providing quality healthcare to the people, especially those from economically weaker sections,” he said and called upon the medical professionals to work hard and give quality healthcare services to people with commitment and concern.,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that the Super Specialty Hospital and the branch of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, a 371-bed heartcare facility, would be open for public

ADVERTISEMENT

“The construction of these two major healthcare facilities is at the final stage. We have floated a tender for procuring machinery, equipment and furniture. Both facilities would start serving people in three months,” he said.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge attributed the development of Kalaburagi as a regional medical hub to the Special Status accorded to Kalyana Karnataka region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

“The expansion of medical facilities with many premier healthcare institutes in the region was chiefly because of Article 371(J) of the Constitution. Because of Article 371(J), Kalyana Karnataka has received over 7,000 medical seats in the last 10 years, apart from getting thousands of government jobs and special grants for development. Our government is not just constructing buildings but also developing human resources,” Mr. Priynak said.

Chief Minister’s advisor B.R. Patil, legislators M.Y. Patil, Tippannappa Kamaknur, Jagdev Guttedar and other senior people’s representatives were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.