Foundation stone today for Vishnuvardhan memorial

15 September 2020 00:34 IST

The late actor’s memorial is coming up on a five-acre plot near Mysuru

After a long delay, the foundation stone for Vishnuvardhan’s memorial will be laid near Mysuru on Tuesday.

It will come up at Halalu village near Udbur off Mysuru-H.D. Kote Road. The State government had allotted a five-acre plot for this.

The fenced portion of the land was prepared for Tuesday’s event as Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be virtually laying the foundation stone from Bengaluru.

The memorial was earlier planned in Bengaluru but later shifted to Mysuru, which happens to be the late actor’s place. Accordingly, the government identified the land in consultation with Vishnuvardhan’s family and allotted the site for the proposed memorial. It is around 15 km from the city.