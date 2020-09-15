Karnataka

Foundation stone today for Vishnuvardhan memorial

After a long delay, the foundation stone for Vishnuvardhan’s memorial will be laid near Mysuru on Tuesday.

It will come up at Halalu village near Udbur off Mysuru-H.D. Kote Road. The State government had allotted a five-acre plot for this.

The fenced portion of the land was prepared for Tuesday’s event as Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be virtually laying the foundation stone from Bengaluru.

The memorial was earlier planned in Bengaluru but later shifted to Mysuru, which happens to be the late actor’s place. Accordingly, the government identified the land in consultation with Vishnuvardhan’s family and allotted the site for the proposed memorial. It is around 15 km from the city.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2020 12:34:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/foundation-stone-today-for-vishnuvardhan-memorial/article32604899.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story