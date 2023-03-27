HamberMenu
Foundation stone today for mega textile park

March 27, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Foundation stone will be laid for the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park sanctioned for Firozabad in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal will lay the foundation stone for the mega industrialisation project worth ₹1,834 crore to be set up on 1,550 acres of land.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Minister of State Renewable Energy Sources, Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwant Khuba, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Kalaburagi district in-charge Minister Murugesh Nirani will be present.

