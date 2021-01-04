Foundation stone to be laid on Wednesday for Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan

Ahead of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s visit to Bidar district, Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan visited Basavakalyan in Bidar district on Sunday to take stock of the preparations.

KALABURAGI

04 January 2021 00:56 IST

Chief Minister visiting Bidar to inaugurate several development projects

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is scheduled to visit Bidar district on Wednesday to lay foundation stones to various development projects and inaugurate completed ones.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan has said that the inauguration of a 100-bed mother and child care hospital in Bidar and laying the foundation stone for the much-awaited Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan are on the list.

Ahead of Chief Minister’s visit, Mr. Chauhan held a meeting of senior officers in Bidar on Sunday and took stock of the preparations.

Deputy Commissioner R. Ramachandran, Superintendent of Police Nagesh L., Additional Deputy Commissioner Rudresh Ghali and other offices attended the meeting.

It was decided to hold the Chief Minister’s public meeting on the premises of the mother and child care hospital in Bidar.

Later, the Minister also visited the mother and child care hospital and Basavakalyan.

“The Chief Minister will also lay foundation stones to the district stadium, engineering college hostel, backward classes hostel and rural marketing areas,” Mr. Chauhan said.

Addressing media representatives in Basavakalyan, Mr. Chauhan said that the government would take up the construction of Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan at a cost of ₹ 600 crore.

“Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is keen on the construction of a magnificent Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan, the land of Sharanas who built and operated the world’s first parliament.

He would lay the foundation stone to the project on Wednesday,” Mr. Chauhan said.

Basavalinga Pattadevaru, seer of Bhalki Hiremath, was present.