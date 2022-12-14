Foundation stone to be laid for Jayadeva Hospital branch in Hubballi in January

December 14, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The work on setting up the third full-fledged branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Hubballi will be initiated in January 2023.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar made the announcement during the State-wide launch of Namma Clinics in Hubballi on Wednesday. They said that the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of the cardiac hospital will be held in January. A budgetary allocation of ₹350 crore has been made for the purpose.

Emphasising that health infrastructure in the State has received a boost under the BJP-led State government, Dr. Sudhakar said that the new branch of Jayadeva Hospital in Hubballi will be a boon to the people of the region.

Dr. Sudhakar listed out the various steps that have been taken towards improving health infrastructure and gave details on the positive changes that they have brought about. He said that following the positive improvements and health schemes of the Centre and the State government, around 42 lakh patients have received free treatment in the State in a year. And, around 70% of them have received treatment at government hospitals, he said.

He said that in view of population in the urban areas, more Namma Clinics will be set up in the coming days by the government. And, already, free dialysis and chemotherapy cycles have been doubled in the State for the needy patients.

The Minister said that starting in January, the government will be setting up exclusive clinics for women and they will be named Ayushmati.

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar presided over the function. Ministers Halappa Achar and C.C. Patil, Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, Mayor Iresh Anchatageri, councillor Rajanna Koravi, Director of National Health Mission Naveen Bhat, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Anil Kumar T.K., Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde and others were present.