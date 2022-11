Foundation stone laid

November 17, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

The Mandya district in-charge Minister K. Gopalaiah laid the foundation stone for Basava Bhavan at Uppanahalli in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on Thursday. He called upon the public to follow the ideals of the 12 th century saint and reformer and said that they were relevant even in the present times. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.