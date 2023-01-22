ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation stone laid for water supply schemes in Arakalgud

January 22, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Hassan

The scheme, being taken up by funds from both the State and Central governments, has been designed to benefit residents of 484 villages in Arakalgud taluk

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, on Sunday, January 22, laid foundation stone for thee multi-village water supply schemes, taken up at a cost of ₹406.24 crores at Arakalgudu. The scheme, being taken up by funds from both the State and Central governments, has been designed to benefit residents of 484 villages in Arakalgud taluk.

The minister said the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had planned to ensure all villages get drinking water by 2024 under Jal Jeevan Mission and Multi-Village Water Supply scheme. The schemes being taken up for the villages in Arakalgud would be historic, he said.

Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna said Arakagldu taluk had got ₹315 crores under Jal Jeevan Mission scheme of the centre. The scheme would bring potable water to villagers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Arakalgud MLA A.T. Ramaswamy, Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana, Hariram Shankar, SP, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kantharaju and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US