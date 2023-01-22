HamberMenu
Foundation stone laid for water supply schemes in Arakalgud

The scheme, being taken up by funds from both the State and Central governments, has been designed to benefit residents of 484 villages in Arakalgud taluk

January 22, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, on Sunday, January 22, laid foundation stone for thee multi-village water supply schemes, taken up at a cost of ₹406.24 crores at Arakalgudu. The scheme, being taken up by funds from both the State and Central governments, has been designed to benefit residents of 484 villages in Arakalgud taluk.

The minister said the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had planned to ensure all villages get drinking water by 2024 under Jal Jeevan Mission and Multi-Village Water Supply scheme. The schemes being taken up for the villages in Arakalgud would be historic, he said.

Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna said Arakagldu taluk had got ₹315 crores under Jal Jeevan Mission scheme of the centre. The scheme would bring potable water to villagers.

Arakalgud MLA A.T. Ramaswamy, Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana, Hariram Shankar, SP, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kantharaju and others were present.

