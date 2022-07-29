Foundation stone laid for war memorial in Mysuru

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, Nagendra, MLA and others at the bhoomi puja for the war memorial in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

July 29, 2022 20:05 IST

It will be ready in a year’s time

The foundation stone for the construction of a war memorial was laid on a plot of land adjacent to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the City on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham and Chamaraja Assembly constituency MLA L. Nagendra performed guddali pooja at a function organised by Mysuru district administration in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture and Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement to mark the start of constructionl Advertisement Advertisement Speaking on the occasion, Director of Department of Kannada and Culture M.D. Sudarshan said the war memorial for Mysuru was the fruit of the efforts made in the direction for the last 22 years. The ₹ 1.4 crore project is expected to be ready in about a year’s time, he added. A resident of Chamarajanagar, Patel Puttamadaiah, had donated granite stone worth ₹1 crore, and a 33-feet tall memorial bearing the national emblem will be erected as part of the project. Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MLC C.N. Manje Gowda, Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta and Air Veteran Manditera N Subramani, who is also the President of Vekare Ex Servicemen Trust (VKET), were present on the occasion.

