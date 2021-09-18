Foundation stone laid for various works

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai garlanded the statue of the former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to mark the Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day celebrations in Kalaburagi city on Friday.

Addressing a gathering, he said the BJP government was committed to building “Nava Karnataka” and overall development of the region.

Mr. Bommai ended his speech by extending birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Bommai inaugurated traffic signals installed at various junctions in the city. He also laid the foundation stone for various development works, including a bus rapid transit system and cycle track from Hirapur Cross to Jagat Circle via SVP Chowk and from Annapurna Cross to Sedam Ring Road junction at an estimated cost of ₹17.38 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of road divider, footpath, and installation of street lamps from Mohan Lodge to Ram Mandir Circle at a cost of ₹6.83 crore and a cycle track from old RTO office to Ring Road via Rajapur Road at a cost of ₹4.77 crore.

He also launched the work on boys’ and girls’ hostel and an administrative office building at HSR Layout in Bengaluru at a cost of ₹59 crore under the KKRDB funds.

Mr. Bommai also visited the Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agricultural, and Cultural Association office in Kalaburagi.