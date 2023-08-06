Foundation stone laid for redevelopment of Arsikere, Harihar railway stations in Mysuru division

August 06, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) under which 15 stations will be developed in Mysuru railway division envisages commercial and business development and goes beyond the conventional functions of a railway station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for 508 railway stations taken up under the ABSS in the first phase on Sunday. This included laying foundation stone through virtual mode for the works at Arsikere Junction and Harihar stations within the Mysuru division.

A function was also organised at the respective stations and senior railway officials and local elected representatives attended. At Harihar two freedom fighters — Neelappa and Channabasappa — were felicitated and Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal was present.

According to the authorities, the stations have been identified for development based on the passenger footfall, commercial importance and in importance in providing connectivity to other cities.

The ABSS visualises the upgraded railway stations not merely as a place to board trains but as a “city centre” where various other business activities, including shopping, leisure, meetings, stays etc. can also be performed. Besides, it is expected to provide seamless multi-modal connectivity and strengthening of access roads around the stations to enable the railway stations to act as a driver of local economy. Master plans are being prepared for the development of each of these stations as “city centres” and envisages city centred around the railway stations, according to Railway authorities.

With respect to Arsikere junction, it was pointed out that its importance stems from the fact that it provides rail connectivity towards Hubballi, Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru. Besides, Arsikere is also strategically located near the important industrial areas, mining centres and agricultural zones and lines also branch off towards Shivamogga, Birur, and Kadur. It also serves as a gateway to tourist places like Belur, Halebid, and Shravanabelagola.

The Arsikere station development cost has been pegged at ₹34 crore and the station will be friendly to the differently abled with lifts to enhance the ease of movement, besides helping the senior citizens. A well equipped food court, upgradation of the interiors of the waiting halls, provision of Wi-Fi facilities, installation of LED lights are envisaged.

The development of Harihar station will be taken up at a cost of ₹25 crore and full-length platform shelters will be provided to protect passengers from sun and rain. The width of the platforms will be expanded from 5 metres to 15 metres to handle additional rush while the existing foot overbridge will be widened to 12 metres to cater to higher footfall in the future.

Though the Railways have constantly endeavoured to improve facilities through various projects such as Adarsh Station, Model Station etc., all of them were small and scattered in nature and did not involve architectural planning to improve the aesthetic look of the stations or position itself as an economic driver of the local region.