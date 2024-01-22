Foundation stone laid for Ram Temple near Mysuru

January 22, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

On the day of the inauguration of Rama Temple in Ayodhya, the foundation stone was laid for a temple dedicated to Lord Ram at Gujjegowdanapura in Jayapura hobli of Mysuru taluk where the black stone or “Krishna Shile” for sculpting the idol for the Ayodhya temple was found.

Ahead of the foundation stone laying event, special rituals were performed in the presence of MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, the local residents and community leaders.

The MLA and the villagers chose the day of ‘Pran Prathistan’ of the Ayodhya temple for laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple at the village near here.

Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj chiselled the idol of Rama Lalla that was installed at Ayodhya during a grand event held on Monday.

The black stone was found while levelling the farmland of Ramdas and one Srinivas, through his contacts, brought to the attention of the temple trustees about the quality of the stone for making the idol. The stone was later examined and found to be superior for sculpting the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The MLA and the villagers have decided to request Mr. Arun Yogiraj for sculpting the idol of Sri Rama using the same stone for installation at the site where the black stone was found.

