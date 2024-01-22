GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation stone laid for Ram Temple near Mysuru

January 22, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Foundation stone was laid for the construction of Sri Ram Temple at Gujjegowdanapura in Jayapura hobli of Mysuru taluk on Monday. MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, former Minister S.R. Mahesh and others were present.

Foundation stone was laid for the construction of Sri Ram Temple at Gujjegowdanapura in Jayapura hobli of Mysuru taluk on Monday. MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, former Minister S.R. Mahesh and others were present. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

On the day of the inauguration of Rama Temple in Ayodhya, the foundation stone was laid for a temple dedicated to Lord Ram at Gujjegowdanapura in Jayapura hobli of Mysuru taluk where the black stone or “Krishna Shile” for sculpting the idol for the Ayodhya temple was found.

Ahead of the foundation stone laying event, special rituals were performed in the presence of MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, the local residents and community leaders.

The MLA and the villagers chose the day of ‘Pran Prathistan’ of the Ayodhya temple for laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple at the village near here.

Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj chiselled the idol of Rama Lalla that was installed at Ayodhya during a grand event held on Monday.

The black stone was found while levelling the farmland of Ramdas and one Srinivas, through his contacts, brought to the attention of the temple trustees about the quality of the stone for making the idol. The stone was later examined and found to be superior for sculpting the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The MLA and the villagers have decided to request Mr. Arun Yogiraj for sculpting the idol of Sri Rama using the same stone for installation at the site where the black stone was found.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.