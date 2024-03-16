Foundation stone laid for projects worth ₹43 crore in Mandya

March 16, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MYSURU

Hours before the election model code of conduct was to kick in, the Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy laid the foundation for various works in Mandya on Saturday.

This includes development of Sanjay Circle and Factory Circle, a “world class” road to pass through the town from Srinivaspur Gate on NH-275 to Induvalu underpass, development of pedestrian pathway on either side of the road etc.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone the Minister who is also in charge of Mandya district, said that ₹33 crore will be spent on road development and creating footpaths for pedestrians from Jyothi International Hotel to Amaravathi Hotel besides sprucing up the road so as to benefit the people of Mandya.

ADVERTISEMENT

With regard to other projects, the Minister said an agricultural university is slated for establishment in Mandya for which a committee has been constituted to study the feasibility and proposal. Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said within eight months of coming to power the Congress has launched a slew of development works and projects besides putting pressure on the Centre to release additional funds.

Later, the Minister also inaugurated Namma Clinic at Halahalli in Mandya. He said along with primary health centres, the government was establishing Namma Clinics to provide comprehensive health care. One such clinic will be established to cater to a population of 30,000. The objective of the Namma Clinics was to ensure and provide quality healthcare services at all levels. This is also expected to reduce the expenses incurred by the public on health care, said the Minister. This will also reduce the number of patients getting registered at the secondary and tertiary health care centres to reduce their patient load apart from helping detect non-communicable diseases and stepping up surveillance on outbreak of communicable diseases.

Mandya MLA P. Ravikumar, Congress candidate for Mandya Lok Sabha seat Venkataramana Gowda, district health and family welfare officer Mohan and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.