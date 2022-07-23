Foundation stone laid for PMAY housing project

2,446 housing units to be completed by February 2023

Housing Minister V. Somanna laying the foundation stone for construction of 2,446 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Mysuru on Saturday. G.T.Deve Gowda, MLA, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and Pratap Simha, MP, are seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The 2,446 houses at Mandakalli near Mysuru taken up under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and for which the foundation stone was laid on Saturday, will be completed by February 2023 and handed over to the beneficiaries.

This was stated by Minister for Housing .V.Somanna after the ground breaking ceremony of the project. He said the project being taken up under PMAY will benefit people from the economically weaker section of the society and the selection of the beneficiaries was done in a transparent manner.

The housing project which will cost ₹168 crore, is coming up on a 33-acre land and there will be 48 units of G +1 model and 2,398 houses in the G+2 model.

The Centre is funding ₹36.69 crore while the State is releasing ₹37.17 crore for the works and the project implementing agency – Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation - is chipping in with ₹16.95 crore and the balance amount have to be paid by the project beneficiaries. The cost of each house is ₹6.61 lakh with a built area of 27 square metre.

Though the beneficiaries were asked to deposit ₹70,000 within 20 days, Mr. Somanna said that they could make the initial payment to the extent possible and pay the remaining amount within the next 3 months.

The ministry has set a target of completing 7,592 houses in the district during the year under Basava Housing Scheme and 2,648 houses under Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Nivas Yojana. In urban areas the target is to complete 931 houses under Vajpayee Urban Housing Scheme and 294 houses under Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Housing Scheme, said Mr Somanna.

The Minister said 3.55 lakh houses have been completed by the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation ever since the present government came to power.

Measures are in place for construction of 1,58,287 houses for which 5503.87 acres of land has been purchased and so far the government has released ₹034 crore for beneficiaries towards housing, said Mr.Somanna. Under PMAY 64,728 houses are to be built across the State of which 19,320 houses are under various stage of completion, according to the Minister.

Chamundeshewari MLA G.T.Deve Gowda urged the beneficiaries not to forfeit the opportunity by failing to make the initial payment and ensure that the houses are not sublet . Mr.Somanna came in for praise by Mr.Gowda who said that various housing projects have received traction ever since he assumed charge as the Minister for Housing. Some of the beneficiaries spoke on the occasion.

Pratap Simha, MP, Mysuru Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy and others were present.