Foundation stone laid for Kempe Gowda, Basaveshwara statues at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

January 13, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the two statues would be unveiled in the presence of leaders of all communities within two months

Accompanied by seers of Vokkaliga and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai performed bhoomi pooja for installation of statues of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda and 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara in front of the Vidhana Soudha, the State Secretariat, in Bengaluru on January 13.

The statues would be unveiled in the presence of leaders of all communities within two months, Mr. Bommai promised the gathering that included former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and Minister for Revenue R Ashok.

Mr. Ashok said statues of Kempe Gowda and Basaveshwara would be installed between the statues of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and chief architect of the Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The foundation stones were laid with the approval of Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri and his counterpart in the council Basavaraj Horatti. A sum of ₹8 crore has been released for installation of the two statues.

While Veerashaiva-Lingayats rever Basaveshwara, Kempe Gowda is an icon of the Vokkaliga community. While the Veerashaiva-Lingayats community is seen as a vote bank of the BJP, the saffron party is aggressively trying to woo the Vokkaligas.