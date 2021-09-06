Foundation stone laid for Income Tax Department building in Bengaluru

Office space expected to cost ₹281 crore

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the office building of the Income Tax Department on Bhagwan Mahaveer Road (Infantry Road) in Bengaluru.

The Minister also unveiled the foundation stone plaque at the site. The upcoming office building has ground plus 18 floors and one basement parking. The estimated cost of the building is ₹281 crore. The building aims to harness maximum natural lighting and is Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment IV-compliant. The building has the provision for solar panels for power generation and is designed with a rainwater harvesting system, an official release said.

Recycled water would be used for gardening and dual plumbing systems. The central air cleaning system would be equipped with a magnetic filter and UV-Ray sterilisation. The building would be constructed by Bangalore Project Circle, Central Public Works Department.

The state-of-the-art building consists of an exclusive public relations office to address public grievances on priority and a waiting lounge for taxpayers. It would also house the Aaykar Seva Kendra for providing hassle-free taxpayer services.

Design and space allocation of the building would provide congenial working environment for officers and staff of the Income Tax Department, said the release.