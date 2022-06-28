Foundation stone laid for housing complex for construction workers

It will come up on 10 acres at a cost of ₹10 crore

Minister for Labour Shivaram Hebbar, Minister for Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and others at the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of a housing complex for construction workers at Sidlipura near Shivamogga on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Labour Shivaram Hebbar laid the foundation stone for the construction of a housing complex for construction workers at Sidlipura near Shivamogga on Tuesday.

The Labour Department and the Workers Welfare Board jointly have taken up the construction of the complex on 10 acres of land at a cost of ₹10 crore. The complex has been planned to provide shelter for 500 labourers.

Mr. Hebbar, speaking on the occasion, said the government would release additional funds required to provide basic amenities for the housing complex. The department was committed to the welfare of the workers’ community. Around 30,000 workers in Shivamogga and Bhadravati would benefit from free health check-ups. Each person would undergo tests meant to diagnose 20 different ailments. “For every individual, we are spending ₹ 11,600. Free health check-up camps would be held soon”, he said.

The Minister said the government would encourage talented children of the workers’ families to takw up higher studies. The selected candidates would get 18-month pilot training. Similarly, they would get training for competitive examinations. As many as 4.19 lakh students had been getting scholarship of ₹400 crore.

K.C. Narayana Gowda, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, said the contractor should complete the work within the stipulated time so that the workers get the benefit at the earliest.