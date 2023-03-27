Foundation stone laid for health sciences buildings of Sharnbasva University at Sharana Sirasagi village

March 27, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The eighth Peetadhipathi of the Sharnbasaveshwar Samsthan Dr Sharnbaswappa Appa, who is also the Chancellor of the Sharnbasva University laid the foundation stone and performed bhoomi puja for the construction work of the proposed health sciences-related colleges, including the proposed medical college with a super-specialty hospital attached to Sharnbasva University, at Sharana Sirasagi village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Monday.

Speaking after performing the groundbreaking ceremony, Dr Appaji said that to begin with, the construction of the proposed Ayurvedic college and para medical colleges, including pharmacy and nursing, and others will begin immediately. And, at a later stage the construction of the proposed medical college with a super-specialty hospital will be taken up in a phased manner on the 61-acre sprawling area.

Chairperson of the Sharnbasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha and member of the Board of Governors of Sharnbasva University Dr Dakshayini S. Appa in her address said that the construction work of the proposed colleges will be completed at the earliest and sought the blessings of Dr Appa and Saint Sharanabasaveshwar for the early completion of all the projects initiated at Sharana Sirasagi village.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Niranjan V. Nisty in his address said that the beginning of the construction work of the proposed health science colleges is a forerunner to the ultimate aim of the university to establish a full-fledged medical college with a super-specialty hospital which will go a long way in serving the needs of the people of the region.