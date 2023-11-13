Foundation stone laid for cancer hospital in Shivamogga

November 13, 2023 03:26 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - Shivamogga

The Kidwai model cancer hospital in Shivamogga will help people in Shivamogga and neighbouring districts in the Malnad region, said Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education.

He spoke after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a cancer hospital on the premises of McGann Hospital in Shivamogga on November 11.

The State government has provided ₹50 crore for a 120-bed hospital. The hospital would have chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and other facilities necessary for cancer treatment, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka has 70 medical colleges including 25 government colleges. The government has been making efforts to build one medical college each in all districts. Similarly, decisions have been taken to build cancer hospitals in Tumakuru, Mandya, and Mysuru, besides Shivamogga. In the next five years, every government medical college will have a cancer hospital, Mr. Patil said.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga, said the construction of the hospital would be completed in a short period of time. Once the hospital was upgraded completely, people from Shivamogga and the neighbouring district would not have to travel to Mangaluru for treatment.

MLAs Belur Gopalakrishna, B.K. Sangameshwara, Dr. R. Selvamani, DC; Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, ZP CEO; G.K. Mithun Kumar, SP; and others were present at the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.