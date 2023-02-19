Foundation stone laid for ‘Autonagar’ in Mysuru

February 19, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) long-pending project of ‘’Autonagar’’ is set to be a reality with the foundation stone laid for the project on Sunday.

The ‘’Autonagar’’ will come up on the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway a little after the Outer Ring Road junction and will be spread over 10.10 acres of land. Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas and MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashkear took part in the ground breaking ceremony for the project.

Mr. Somashekar said the facility will cater to garages coming under Krishnaraja segment for now and about 350 auto repair and spare part dealers and those providing ancillary services, have evinced interest to shift. However, the list of dealers who will shift on allocation of kiosks and shops, was yet to be prepared and will be taken up in due course, he added.

The MUDA Chairman said there are more than 700 automobile repairs and ancillary shops dealing with spare parts, tyres etc all of which will be centralised. While the shifting of mechanic shops and garages is expected to decongest the city significantly, a partial relocation may not serve the purpose.

Mr. Somashekar said the proposed ‘’Autonagar’’ will accommodate about 350 automobile mechanics, but there are plans to construct a few more such facilities in other Assembly segments on the city outskirts.

The MUDA will invest ₹4.5 crore and will provide all facilities including approach roads, water supply, UGD, power supply, open spaces including lawns, parking facilities besides constructing a boundary wall. ‘’The work will be completed within six to 8 months and even the tenders have been approved’’, said Mr. Somashekar.

Auto spare part dealers, two-wheeler repair shops, four-wheeler repair shops, garages repairing light and heavy vehicles, tyre and wheel alignment shops, those engaged in tinkering and painting, establishments engaged in recycling parts of old vehicles, small kiosks dealing with vehicle spares and related traders will shift to the ‘’Autonagar’’.

Mr .Somashekar said it will also have a sewage treatment plant. There will be a facility to toe vehicles that break down in the city.

Though the concept was approved more than 10 years ago and foundation stone was once laid in 2013, the issue got embroiled in legal quagmire as a few of the land owners approached the court questioning the land acquisition process. The legal dispute stretched for more than 10 years and finally the court upheld the MUDA’s move and dismissed the petition.