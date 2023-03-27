Foundation stone laid for art centre at Santheshivara

March 27, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Hassan

The foundation stone for construction of an art and culture centre in the name of novelist S.L. Bhyrappa was laid at Santheshivara in Channarayapatna taluk on Sunday. Mr. Bhyrappa is a native of the village.

The State government had announced the construction of the structure - Dr.S.L. Bhyrappa Centre for Development of Art and Culture - at a cost of ₹5 crore in 2020-21. However, the government released only ₹1 crore for the purpose. Shravanabelgola MLA C.N. Balakrishna and Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana laid the foundation stone in presence of Mr. Bhyrappa.

The structure has been designed to accommodate a library, seminar hall, dormitory among other facilities. Mr. Bhyrappa expressed happiness about the construction of the centre. “The government announced ₹5 crore for the purpose many years ago. I don’t know why there has been so much delay in taking up the construction. I am happy at least now the government has begun the work”, he said.

Mr. Bhyrappa converted his ancestral home into a library in his village years ago. Under the banner of Gowramma Trust, named after her mother, literary activities were held in the village earlier.