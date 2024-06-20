Foundation stone for elephant Arjuna’s memorial will be laid next month: Khandre

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday said that the foundation stone for construction of a memorial for elephant Arjuna would be laid in July.

Arjuna, who had carried the golden howdah during the Dasara procession on multiple occasions, died in a fight with a wild elephant during the elephant capture operation near Yeslur in Sakleshpur on December 4, 2023.

Mr. Khandre said that apart from constructing a memorial at the elephants burial site near Yeslur, another memorial would also be constructed at Balle camp in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve where Arjuna spent most of his life. He said that a statue of Arjuna will be built and installed in both these monuments along with pictures of the elephant carrying the golden howdah.

Pictures of the jumbo participating in various elephant, tiger, and leopard capture operations will be placed at these memorial sites, the Minister said. He said that the work on these memorials would be completed within six months, by December 4 which would be Arjuna’s first death anniversary.

Mr. Khandre said that it is painful that some of the jumbos in the elephant camps have died. He said an investigation would be carried out and a report would be submitted. He said that it has been decided to give an incentive of ₹2,000 to staff working in anti-poaching camps in the forest.

New safari buses

Mr. Khandre also flagged off three mini safari buses, which will be used at the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. The well-equipped mini buses are specially designed for the convenience of tourists coming to the Reserve. He flagged off the buses in front of the Vidhana Soudha and then travelled to the Vikas Soudha in a safari vehicle along with the officials.

