GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation stone for elephant Arjuna’s memorial will be laid next month: Khandre

Published - June 20, 2024 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of elephant Arjuna

A file photo of elephant Arjuna

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday said that the foundation stone for construction of a memorial for elephant Arjuna would be laid in July.

Arjuna, who had carried the golden howdah during the Dasara procession on multiple occasions, died in a fight with a wild elephant during the elephant capture operation near Yeslur in Sakleshpur on December 4, 2023.

Mr. Khandre said that apart from constructing a memorial at the elephants burial site near Yeslur, another memorial would also be constructed at Balle camp in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve where Arjuna spent most of his life. He said that a statue of Arjuna will be built and installed in both these monuments along with pictures of the elephant carrying the golden howdah.

Pictures of the jumbo participating in various elephant, tiger, and leopard capture operations will be placed at these memorial sites, the Minister said. He said that the work on these memorials would be completed within six months, by December 4 which would be Arjuna’s first death anniversary.

Mr. Khandre said that it is painful that some of the jumbos in the elephant camps have died. He said an investigation would be carried out and a report would be submitted. He said that it has been decided to give an incentive of ₹2,000 to staff working in anti-poaching camps in the forest.

New safari buses

Mr. Khandre also flagged off three mini safari buses, which will be used at the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. The well-equipped mini buses are specially designed for the convenience of tourists coming to the Reserve. He flagged off the buses in front of the Vidhana Soudha and then travelled to the Vikas Soudha in a safari vehicle along with the officials.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.