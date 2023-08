August 31, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi-based charity P.B. Kulkarni Foundation will provide education loans at zero per cent interest to students of various courses in medicine, education, hospitality, skill development and rural development. Those interested can approach the foundation with necessary documents. Details are available on the foundation website, www.pbkulkarnifoundation.org. Write to email: office@pbkulkarnifoundation.org or call Ph: 9731877584, 8660528530, said a release.