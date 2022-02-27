Foundation laid for Ambareesh memorial

It will come up on Sree Kanteerava Studios premises

The memorial for actor M.H. Ambareesh will be developed in such a way as to attract visitors from even the neighbouring States, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. After laying the foundation for the memorial at Sree Kanteerava Studios here, the Chief Minister recalled his long association with the actor. “Ours was a 40-year-old friendship. We used to eat and roam around together, did usual things and also unusual things.” He said that the actor’s life was like an open book and he lived on his own terms without compromising with his conscience. ”He was a born leader and though he started his cinema career as a villain, he emerged as a superhero as he was a born hero.” Narrating his personal experience with him, Mr. Bommai said: “He cherished friendship and would go to any length for the sake of friendship. Ambareesh used to join us abandoning his shooting immediately on hearing the car horn. Producers had even come home and requested us not to come when Ambareesh was shooting for their movie.” Stating that Ambareesh had a special affection for the poor and farmers, the Chief Minister added that he did not stick to power and detested from power in politics. “When the Cauvery water dispute erupted, he quit the Union Ministry. He was the only politician who gave up power during the Cauvery agitation.” Ambareesh also had a big role in expanding the Kannada film industry’s presence in other States, he said. Meanwhile, the memorial for actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be built soon. The date for presenting the Karnataka Ratna award to Puneeth would be announced soon, he added.