Foundation laid for a memorial of Arujana, the tusker, in Sakleshpur

Updated - July 06, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre laid foundation stone for a memorial of Arjuna, the tusker, at Dabbali Katte near Sakleshpur, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has said that the State government will work towards finding a permanent solution to the elephant menace, by studying the issue comprehensively.

The minister spoke after laying the foundation stone for a memorial for Arjuna, the elephant, at Dabbalikatte, Yeslur Range of Forest in Sakaleshpur taluk on Saturday. The tusker, which carried the golden howdah of Mysuru Dasara several times, died during an elephant capture operation on December 4, 2023.

The minister said that man-elephant conflict was a serious issue and deserved a proper study. The department would hold an international conference on the conflict on August 12 in Bengaluru, to mark World Elephant Day. The experts from different places would attend the conference and discuss how the conflict could be addressed.

Regarding Arjuna, the minister said the tusker had carried the golden howdah eight times during Mysuru Dasara. He had been part of many successful elephant capture operations. Unfortunately, he died during the operation last year. “We will complete the construction of the memorial before the first anniversary of Arjuna’s death,” he said.

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, who is also in-charge of Hassan, Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Lok Sabha member Shreyas M. Patel, Sakaleshpur MLA Cement Manju, PCCF Brijesh Kumar Dikshit and other officers were present.

