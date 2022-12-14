Foundation in memory of Shimoga Subbanna to be inaugurated on December 15

December 14, 2022 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - Bengaluru

A renowned Kannada Sugama Sangeeta singer, Shimoga Subbanna popularised the poetry of Kuvempu, Shishunal Sharief, Laksminarayan Bhat through his music

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of noted singer Shimoga Subbanna. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

A foundation in memory of renowned Kannada Sugama Sangeeta singer Shimoga Subbanna will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on December 15 evening in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural event at Town Hall will be presided over by Chandrashekhara Kambar, chairman of the Central Sahitya Akademi and Jnanapith award-winning writer. Chief guests include Revenue Minister R. Ashok, poet H.S. Venkatesh Murthy and Velu of Lahari Recording Company. Well-known singers will render his songs as tribute.

The late Subbanna, born on December 14, 1938, passed away on August 11, 2022. He popularised the poetry of Kuvempu, Shishunal Sharief, Laksminarayan Bhat and a host of other poets through his music.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The inauguration of the foundation is at 5 p.m. at Town Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US